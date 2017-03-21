Quantcast

Thousands of EpiPens recalled

International Business Times

21 Mar 2017 at 16:29 ET                   
Epipen (Youtube)

Mylan pharmaceutical-owned Alphapharm has issued a major recall on thousands of EpiPens, which are emergency medications for adverse allergic reactions. The recall was issued Monday on its selection of EpiPen 300 microgram Injection Syringe Auto-Injectors after the company discovered that the affected devices could “contain a defective part” that resulted in the pens failing to activate.…

