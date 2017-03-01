Thousands of pounds of chicken recalled over bacteria

More than 12,000 pounds of chicken was voluntarily recalled by the Wayne Farms company starting on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The ready-to-eat chicken products could be tainted by bacteria because of “a potential processing defect.” Specifically, 12,610 pounds of the “Waffle Breaded Bites: Fully Cooked Breaded…