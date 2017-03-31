Quantcast

Tillerson says US committed to NATO in first alliance meeting

Reuters

31 Mar 2017 at 08:15 ET                   
Rex Tillerson (C-SPAN)

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in his first NATO meeting in Brussels, told allies that the United States will uphold previous agreements and ensure the alliance has the capability to defend itself, including from Russian aggression.

He also pressed allies to meet a defense spending goal of 2 percent of gross domestic product, urging each country to either meet or have a plan in place to fulfill funding commitments to NATOby a May summit of NATO leaders.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

