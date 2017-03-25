Tomb of Jesus in danger of collapsing
The site believed to be the tomb of Jesus Christ is in danger of a catastrophic collapse, according to the scientific team that just completed its restoration. A group from the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) recently finished the $3.3 billion restoration of the site in Jerusalem, but warned that without additional significant structural work…
