Tomb of Jesus in danger of collapsing

International Business Times

25 Mar 2017 at 09:46 ET                   
The Edicule in Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, pictured on March 20, 2017 after its restoration

The site believed to be the tomb of Jesus Christ is in danger of a catastrophic collapse, according to the scientific team that just completed its restoration. A group from the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) recently finished the $3.3 billion restoration of the site in Jerusalem, but warned that without additional significant structural work…

