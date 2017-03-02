Top 5 Dr Seuss characters on his birthday
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
It is Dr. Seuss’ birthday Thursday! Born as Theodor Seuss Geisel on March 2, 1904, Dr. Seuss went on to become one of the most loved children’s book authors of all time. His birthday is also celebrated throughout the U.S. as “Read Across America Day.” Dr. Seuss is responsible for giving the world quirky and distinctive…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion