Top Senate Democrat urges Justice Department watchdog to probe possible interference

Reuters

06 Mar 2017 at 12:25 ET                   
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) gestures at a news conference on Amtrak funding on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called on the Department of Justice’s inspector general to probe any possible political interference in its investigation of contacts between President Donald Trump’s associates and Russia.

In a letter to the department’s inspector, Schumer urged an “immediate investigation into whether there has been any political interference with an ongoing …(DOJ) investigation related to President Trump’s campaign, transition, and administration’s contacts with the Russian Federation and attempts of Russia to interfere with the 2016 United States election.”

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

