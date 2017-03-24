Toronto schools ban trips to the US over travel ban
Canada’s largest school system has suspended student and staff trips to the United States until further notice due to the “uncertainty” surrounding President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) announced on Thursday that it would allow 24 pre-approved trips to the United States to proceed, but that no further trips would…
