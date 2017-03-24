Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Toronto schools ban trips to the US over travel ban

Newsweek

24 Mar 2017 at 06:55 ET                   
Pupils friends teasing a pupil alone in elementary school (Shutterstock).

Canada’s largest school system has suspended student and staff trips to the United States until further notice due to the “uncertainty” surrounding President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) announced on Thursday that it would allow 24 pre-approved trips to the United States to proceed, but that no further trips would…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Oklahoma woman demands answers on Trumpcare while stuck on airplane with her senator
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+