Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Transgender bathroom bill approved by Texas senate

International Business Times

15 Mar 2017 at 14:55 ET                   
Washington has warned bills requiring transgender people to use restrooms that match the sex on their birth certificate, violate the constitution (AFP Photo/Mark Ralston)

Texas moved closer to becoming the second state in the nation to pass a “bathroom bill” that would ensure people use public bathrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate Tuesday, as the Texas Senate approved S.B. 6 after four and a half hours of debate. The Texas Senate voted 21-10 to give preliminary…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Wiretap covers a lot of different things’: Trump tries to walk back phone tapping claim on Fox
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+