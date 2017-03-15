Transgender bathroom bill approved by Texas senate
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Texas moved closer to becoming the second state in the nation to pass a “bathroom bill” that would ensure people use public bathrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate Tuesday, as the Texas Senate approved S.B. 6 after four and a half hours of debate. The Texas Senate voted 21-10 to give preliminary…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion