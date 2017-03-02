Travel group pleads with Trump for a ‘welcome message’ as US tourism slumps from travel ban

Donald Trump (CPAC)

A top travel group is beseeching Pres. Donald Trump to include a “welcome message” in his new executive order on immigration and refugees, according to TheHill.com.

The previous executive order, which is currently languishing in legal limbo, was so chaotic in its rollout and draconian in its wording that thousands of travelers were delayed, detained or blocked from entering the country, even legal green card holders.

Since Trump’s election and inauguration, international travel to the U.S. is down and hate crimes are on the rise. At least three other countries have warnings in effect for their citizens traveling in the U.S. urging them to be alert for gun violence and to have their proper documents on them at all times.

The BBC said the Global Business Travel Association estimated “that for the week Trump’s travel ban was in effect, the US lost $185m in travel bookings (£150m).”

The U.S. Travel Association is hoping to reverse these declines and send a message to world travelers that this is a safe country to visit and that all are welcome.

“Security is a top priority for the U.S. travel community, but it’s critical to balance both sides of the ledger: make clear who is not welcome, but also who remains welcome,” said Travel Association president and CEO Roger Dow. “Not doing so would be to double-down on doubts, discontent and division that risk significant economic harm.”

Dow appealed to Trump the hotelier to think about the bottom line for his businesses if U.S. tourism slows to a trickle.

“As a businessman and hospitality entrepreneur, it is safe to say he never intended to discourage legitimate travelers from coming to the U.S.,” he said. Pres. Trump “has a golden opportunity to address some unintended consequences of his initial travel order when he reissues it in the coming days. Neither he, nor the U.S. economy, can afford to squander it.”