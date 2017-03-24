Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s lack of worry about AI affecting jobs worries tech community
President Donald Trump’s pick for Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Friday he isn’t worried about the potential effects of artificial intelligence on the American workforce, which in turn caused considerable consternation within the tech community. In an interview with Axios, Mnuchin said the possibility of AI taking human jobs is “not even on my radar screen”…
