Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s lack of worry about AI affecting jobs worries tech community

International Business Times

24 Mar 2017 at 17:53 ET                   
Steven Mnuchin, Louise Linton at the 'Jupiter Ascending' Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theater on February 2, 2015 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California (Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump’s pick for Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Friday he isn’t worried about the potential effects of artificial intelligence on the American workforce, which in turn caused considerable consternation within the tech community. In an interview with Axios, Mnuchin said the possibility of AI taking human jobs is “not even on my radar screen”…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Steve Bannon’s Breitbart floats replacing Ryan as House Speaker after colossal Trumpcare fail
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+