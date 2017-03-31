Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump administration backs sale of fighter jets to Bahrain

Voice of America

31 Mar 2017 at 07:06 ET                   
This US Department of Defense photo shows an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft as it flies over the Pacific Alaskan Range Complex on October 16, 2008 (AFP Photo/Jonathan Synder)

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration informed Congress Wednesday that it plans to move forward with a sale of fighter jets to Bahrain that had been held up last year because of human rights concerns. The deal would allow Bahrain to buy 19 F-16 jets from Lockheed Martin for more than $4 billion. Wednesday’s notification sets off…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Baffled and paralyzed’ Trump realizes his ‘Game of Thrones’ style of governing has ‘flopped’: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+