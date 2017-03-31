Trump administration backs sale of fighter jets to Bahrain
U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration informed Congress Wednesday that it plans to move forward with a sale of fighter jets to Bahrain that had been held up last year because of human rights concerns. The deal would allow Bahrain to buy 19 F-16 jets from Lockheed Martin for more than $4 billion. Wednesday’s notification sets off…
