Trump administration faces multiple threats as it seeks to investigate itself
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
After six weeks spent scrambling to fend off chaos, the Trump White House has found itself in territory familiar to several past administrations: trying to pursue a sense of normality as it conducts an investigation into itself. The decision by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from supervising an FBI inquiry into Russia’s efforts to…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion