Trump administration teams up with Big Pharma to block drug pricing transparency

Newsweek

11 Mar 2017 at 16:03 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with technology executives at Trump Tower in New York City (AFP Photo/Drew Angerer)

SEC, Big Pharma Block Drug Pricing Transparency Push

This article originally appeared on the International Business Times. A week before his inauguration, Donald Trump said that when it came to drug prices, pharmaceutical companies were “getting away with murder”—and he pledged to take decisive action to reduce the rising cost of medicine. Six weeks into his presidency, though, his government has moved to help…

