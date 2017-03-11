Trump administration teams up with Big Pharma to block drug pricing transparency
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
SEC, Big Pharma Block Drug Pricing Transparency Push
This article originally appeared on the International Business Times. A week before his inauguration, Donald Trump said that when it came to drug prices, pharmaceutical companies were “getting away with murder”—and he pledged to take decisive action to reduce the rising cost of medicine. Six weeks into his presidency, though, his government has moved to help…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion