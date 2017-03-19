Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump administration’s massive deregulation agenda should concern every US citizen

Newsweek

19 Mar 2017 at 15:06 ET                   
President Donald Trump looks up while signing an executive order to advance construction of the Keystone XL pipeline at the White House in Washington. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Laissez-Faire Government Should Concern Every Citizen

If the recent news from Washington isn’t a little unsettling, maybe you should look again. A new administration has brought some unconventional thinking to the Oval Office, and the repercussions could be felt for years by American consumers. Among the changes: An executive order that whenever an executive department or agency publicly proposes a new regulation…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Gerrymandering keeps pawns of the NRA in office
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+