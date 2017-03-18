Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka says he was never a member of Nazi-linked group
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Normally, second-tier White House foreign policy advisers are rarely seen and even more rarely heard. But these are not normal times, and Sebastian Gorka is no normal adviser. Gorka’s unorthodox views on political Islam were known but little noted outside of military and far-right quarters before Steve Bannon, his former Breitbart News boss and Donald Trump’s…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion