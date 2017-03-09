Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump and Obama advisers spoke after wiretapping claims

International Business Times

09 Mar 2017 at 08:37 ET                   
Former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump (Composite / Rawstory)

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama haven’t exactly been fans of one another as they have criticized each other works constantly. Amid the latest feud between them that erupted after Trump’s allegations that Obama wiretapped the Trump Tower during the presidential elections has further strained ties between the president and his predecessor. On Tuesday,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump tells conservatives he’ll blame Democrats if Trumpcare goes down in flames: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+