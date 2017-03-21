Trump businesses keep hiring foreign workers
In speeches and tweets, President Donald Trump insists it’s time to put “America first,” but when it comes to his family’s vast empire of successful businesses, foreign workers apparently make attractive hires. Trump Vineyard Estates, owned by Eric Trump, is seeking permission to hire 29 foreign workers through the federal H-2A visa program to cultivate grapes…
