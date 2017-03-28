Quantcast

Trump swears a deal is coming ‘very quickly’ for new Trumpcare bill

Reuters

28 Mar 2017 at 20:03 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host a reception for Senators and their spouses at the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump told a group of senators on Tuesday that he expects lawmakers will be able to reach a deal on healthcare.

“I have no doubt that that’s going to happen very quickly,” Trump said at a bipartisan reception held for senators and their spouses at the White House.

“I think it’s going to happen, because we’ve all been promising – Democrat, Republican – we’ve all been promising that to the American people,” he said.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Leslie Adler)

