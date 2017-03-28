Trump swears a deal is coming ‘very quickly’ for new Trumpcare bill
President Donald Trump told a group of senators on Tuesday that he expects lawmakers will be able to reach a deal on healthcare.
“I have no doubt that that’s going to happen very quickly,” Trump said at a bipartisan reception held for senators and their spouses at the White House.
“I think it’s going to happen, because we’ve all been promising – Democrat, Republican – we’ve all been promising that to the American people,” he said.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Leslie Adler)
