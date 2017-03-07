Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump creates immigration fake news

International Business Times

07 Mar 2017 at 18:08 ET                   
President Donald Trump speaks to troops while visiting U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill, AFB, FL, Feb. 6, 2017. (DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen/Released)

The United States’ biggest opponent of fake news may be creating some of his own. After a successful campaign centered around vows to crack down on illegal immigration and crime, President Donald Trump spent his first few weeks in the Oval Office shining a harsh spotlight on the issue. He released executive orders restricting travel from…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘He said it was a fact’: Wolf Blitzer refuses to let GOP rep dance around Trump’s unfounded wiretap claim
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+