Trump ‘DVRs basically all of cable news’ and watches it for ‘validation’ before bed: sources

Donald Trump appears on Fox and Friends (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump reportedly records cable news throughout the day so he can catch up on how he is being covered before going to bed each night.

Speaking on Slate’s Trump podcast on Monday, New York Magazine reporter Gabriel Sherman revealed that the president’s narcissistic personality manifests as an obsession with cable news.

“People in Trump world say basically a lot of Fox,” Sherman explained. “But the other thing he does, from a source close to the White House told me that he does DVR basically all of the cable news.”

“It’s kind of remarkable when you think about it,” the columnist observed, “that someone would actually want to watch cable news on recording. Donald Trump, apparently he does. And when he goes back up to the residence at the end of the day, I’ve been told does spend a lot of time flipping through cable networks, including CNN, and catching up on the way that he’s been covered.”

“This is a man whose validation is cemented by how the media covers him. So he sort of obsessively monitors his media coverage.”

Sherman noted that Fox News was Trump’s “primary source of live information,” adding that the president also consumes “a heavy digest of Breitbart.”

Listen to the interview below.