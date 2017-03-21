Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump ‘DVRs basically all of cable news’ and watches it for ‘validation’ before bed: sources

David Edwards

21 Mar 2017 at 13:35 ET                   
Donald Trump appears on Fox and Friends (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump reportedly records cable news throughout the day so he can catch up on how he is being covered before going to bed each night.

Speaking on Slate’s Trump podcast on Monday, New York Magazine reporter Gabriel Sherman revealed that the president’s narcissistic personality manifests as an obsession with cable news.

“People in Trump world say basically a lot of Fox,” Sherman explained. “But the other thing he does, from a source close to the White House told me that he does DVR basically all of the cable news.”

“It’s kind of remarkable when you think about it,” the columnist observed, “that someone would actually want to watch cable news on recording. Donald Trump, apparently he does. And when he goes back up to the residence at the end of the day, I’ve been told does spend a lot of time flipping through cable networks, including CNN, and catching up on the way that he’s been covered.”

“This is a man whose validation is cemented by how the media covers him. So he sort of obsessively monitors his media coverage.”

Sherman noted that Fox News was Trump’s “primary source of live information,” adding that the president also consumes “a heavy digest of Breitbart.”

Listen to the interview below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
White House warns Kentucky TV station: Trump won’t answer questions about Russia or wiretapping
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+