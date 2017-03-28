Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump expected to sign controversial hunting bill

International Business Times

28 Mar 2017 at 14:20 ET                   
President Donald Trump at at CPAC 2017 (Michael Vadon/Flickr)

A controversial hunting law awaits the signature of President Trump after the Senate voted mostly along party lines last week and after clearing the House in February. The Senate voted 52-47 on March 21 to overturn Obama-era hunting restrictions that protected grizzly bears, wolves and other animals on national wildlife refuges in Alaska from baiting, trapping…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Sean Spicer implodes at briefing: ‘If the president puts Russian dressing on his salad it’s a connection’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+