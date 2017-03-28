Trump expected to sign controversial hunting bill
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A controversial hunting law awaits the signature of President Trump after the Senate voted mostly along party lines last week and after clearing the House in February. The Senate voted 52-47 on March 21 to overturn Obama-era hunting restrictions that protected grizzly bears, wolves and other animals on national wildlife refuges in Alaska from baiting, trapping…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion