Trump invites Palestinian leader Abbas to White House: Abbas spokesman

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the 34th session of the Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday invited Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for a visit to the White House, an Abbas spokesman said.

“President Donald Trump invited President Abbas to visit the White House very soon,” spokesman Nabil Abu Rdainah told Reuters after the two leaders spoke by phone.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Catherine Evans)