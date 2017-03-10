Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump invites Palestinian leader Abbas to White House: Abbas spokesman

Reuters

10 Mar 2017 at 13:52 ET                   
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the 34th session of the Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday invited Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for a visit to the White House, an Abbas spokesman said.

“President Donald Trump invited President Abbas to visit the White House very soon,” spokesman Nabil Abu Rdainah told Reuters after the two leaders spoke by phone.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Catherine Evans)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
State Department ordered New York medical examiner to conceal Russian diplomat’s cause of death
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+