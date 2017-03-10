Trump invites Palestinian leader Abbas to White House: Abbas spokesman
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday invited Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for a visit to the White House, an Abbas spokesman said.
“President Donald Trump invited President Abbas to visit the White House very soon,” spokesman Nabil Abu Rdainah told Reuters after the two leaders spoke by phone.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Catherine Evans)
