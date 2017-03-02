Trump is making Americans worry more
As Donald Trump’s presidency entered its 42nd day Thursday, a new report suggests that his time in the White House is negatively affecting the emotional health of Americans. A Gallup poll, which interviewed 50,600 U.S. adults from Oct. 1, 2016 to Feb. 16, 2017, found that the number of those experiencing stress and worry on any…
