Trump is the least-approved new president in history

International Business Times

28 Mar 2017 at 00:22 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks from the White House (screen grab)

President Donald Trump’s first 60 days in the White House have been the least-approved of any new president in American history, the latest Gallup tracking poll released Saturday revealed. The new president may well be on his way to continuing record-low ratings throughout his first 100 days in Washington, D.C., as scores of people across the…

