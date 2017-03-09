Trump likely to cut $6 billion from HUD budget
President Donald Trump’s administration is likely to cut $6 billion from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which provides about 5 million Americans with some form of housing assistance, according to a preliminary budget plan, the Washington Post reported Wednesday. The plan would curtail public housing support and stop funding for community development grants…
