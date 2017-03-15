Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump likely to have leaked his own tax returns

International Business Times

15 Mar 2017 at 08:37 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

Amid the chaos President Donald Trump’s 2005 tax returns created following Tuesday night’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston said that Trump may have leaked his own tax returns. Johnston, who claimed that he obtained the document by mail, said, “By the way, let me point out that it’s entirely possible…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘The pope’s wrong’: Creationist Ken Ham rails against Francis over science and atheism
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+