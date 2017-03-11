Trump must decide whether to try to arrest WikiLeaks’ Assange
WASHINGTON — For a few years, Julian Assange seemed to have faded from relevance. He took refuge in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London in 2012, fleeing a Swedish investigation into alleged sexual assault. At the embassy, he’s been deprived of sunlight and occasionally his internet access has been cut. But the Australian founder of the anti-secrecy…
