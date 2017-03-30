Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump not concerned about Mar-A-Lago cost criticism, Spicer says

International Business Times

30 Mar 2017 at 07:45 ET                   
Sean Spicer (CNN/screen grab)

Donald Trump is not concerned about the flak he has received for the cost of trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday. Florida Democrats have said security and travel costs associated with the president’s visits to the exclusive resort have become a “financial burden” on the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Technical blunder!’: Colbert’s mixes Trump’s women’s empowerment speech with another infamous Trump video
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+