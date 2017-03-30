Trump not concerned about Mar-A-Lago cost criticism, Spicer says
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Donald Trump is not concerned about the flak he has received for the cost of trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday. Florida Democrats have said security and travel costs associated with the president’s visits to the exclusive resort have become a “financial burden” on the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion