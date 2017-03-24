Quantcast

Trump not on Fortune’s world’s greatest leaders list

International Business Times

24 Mar 2017 at 07:17 ET                   
President Donald Trump discusses current military operations with Gen. Joseph Votel, commander of U.S. Central Command Commander, at MacDill, AFB, FL, Feb. 6, 2017. (DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen/Released)

Fortune magazine released its 2017 list of the “World’s 50 Greatest Leaders” Thursday and President Donald Trump was nowhere on the list. However, some of Trump’s biggest critics made it to Fortune’s list. Former Vice President Joe Biden, liberal comedian Samantha Bee and all four organizers of the Women’s March in Washington were a part of…

