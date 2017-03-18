Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump offers no apology over British intelligence spy claims

International Business Times

18 Mar 2017 at 20:05 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks at a White House press conference (CNN/screen grab)

President Donald Trump on Friday appeared to dismiss any dispute with Britain over the accusation that the latter’s intelligence snooped on him at the behest of his predecessor Barack Obama ahead of 2016 presidential election. The spying claims were made by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who cited a Fox News commentator. On Thursday, Spicer…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘That’s not how it works’: Trump’s understanding of NATO questioned after Merkel tweets
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+