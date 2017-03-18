Trump offers no apology over British intelligence spy claims
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump on Friday appeared to dismiss any dispute with Britain over the accusation that the latter’s intelligence snooped on him at the behest of his predecessor Barack Obama ahead of 2016 presidential election. The spying claims were made by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who cited a Fox News commentator. On Thursday, Spicer…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion