Trump on track to spend more on travel than Obama

International Business Times

17 Mar 2017 at 13:25 ET                   
Former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump (Composite / Rawstory)

President Donald Trump — who criticized politicians in September for “wasting” taxpayer money — is on track to spend more on travel costs in his first year as president than President Barack Obama did during his entire eight-year tenure in the White House. Costs of travel for President Barack Obama vs. President Donald Trump Photo: Reddit…

