Trump on track to spend more on travel than Obama
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump — who criticized politicians in September for “wasting” taxpayer money — is on track to spend more on travel costs in his first year as president than President Barack Obama did during his entire eight-year tenure in the White House. Costs of travel for President Barack Obama vs. President Donald Trump Photo: Reddit…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion