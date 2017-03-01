Trump packs his White House economic team with lobbyists and Koch brother allies
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
After appointing a Goldman Sachs executive to run White House economic policy, President Donald Trump’s administration hired a roster of other White House economic advisers who will oversee federal policies that affect their former corporate employers. The next day, Trump delivered a speech to Congress pledging “to drain the swamp of government corruption” and crack down…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion