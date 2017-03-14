Trump pick for Oval Office operations has troubled financial history: report
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Trump’s Security Aide Has Troubled Financial History
Keith Schiller, the former Trump Organization security chief whom the president has brought into the White House as director of Oval Office operations, has a long trail of tax liens and mortgage foreclosures, according to financial records reviewed by Newsweek. Schiller and his wife Lena were sued three times for unpaid taxes, once by New York…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion