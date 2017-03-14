Quantcast

Trump pick for Oval Office operations has troubled financial history: report

Newsweek

14 Mar 2017 at 23:28 ET                   
Donald Trump Fox News interview (Photo: Screen capture)

Trump’s Security Aide Has Troubled Financial History

Keith Schiller, the former Trump Organization security chief whom the president has brought into the White House as director of Oval Office operations, has a long trail of tax liens and mortgage foreclosures, according to financial records reviewed by Newsweek. Schiller and his wife Lena were sued three times for unpaid taxes, once by New York…

