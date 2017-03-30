Trump prepares military for combat in Somalia
President Donald Trump granted the U.S. military more flexibility in conducting operations in Somalia on Wednesday, declaring the country a “war zone” and easing restrictions that protect civilians. Parts of Somalia have been declared areas of “active hostilities” under a directive Trump signed Wednesday, the New York Times reported. The directive would mean rules that require…
