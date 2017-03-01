Trump references Lincoln to oppose free trade
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump referenced former President Abraham Lincoln to back his views on free trade during his first joint address to Congress Tuesday. The comments were made just over a month after Trump announced his plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico, and he has long voiced his disapproval…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion