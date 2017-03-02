Quantcast

Trump reportedly considering military options for North Korea

International Business Times

02 Mar 2017 at 09:58 ET                   
Kim Jong-Un has ordered North Korea's nuclear arsenal to be readied for pre-emptive use at anytime Photo: AFP

The White House is considering military options to counter aggression from Kim Jong Un, the dictatorial leader of North Korea, the Wall Street Journal reported this week. North Korea has focused intently on improving its nuclear capabilities and stockpiling an arsenal. The options to snuff out that threat reportedly presented to President Donald Trump include both…

