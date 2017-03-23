Trump retweets conservative host on Obama wiretapping claims
Donald Trump retweeted Wednesday conservative radio host Bill Mitchell’s tweets about the president’s claims of being wiretapped during his 2016 election campaign. In one of the tweets, Mitchell also praised Trump for always “being right.” Mitchell has been extremely vocal about his support for Trump and has gathered a large number of followers on social media,…
