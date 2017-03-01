Quantcast

Trump salutes widow of Navy SEAL killed in Yemen

Newsweek

01 Mar 2017 at 07:33 ET                   
Carryn Owens (Youtube)

U.S. President Donald Trump paid tribute to the wife of a Navy SEAL killed in a controversial raid in Yemen during his speech to Congress on Tuesday. Close to the end of his hour-long speech, Trump said that Congress was “blessed to be joined tonight” by Carryn Owens, the widow of William “Ryan” Owens. The U.S.…

