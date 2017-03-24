Trump says he backs House speaker even if healthcare bill fails
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
U.S. President Donald Trump said U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan should stay on as leader even if Republicans’ healthcare plan to dismantle Obamacare fails to pass the chamber later on Friday.
Asked about the bill, which faces opposition from within the party, Trump said to reporters at the White House: “We’ll see what happens.”
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion