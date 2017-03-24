Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump says he backs House speaker even if healthcare bill fails

Reuters

24 Mar 2017 at 10:58 ET                   
House Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: screen capture)

U.S. President Donald Trump said U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan should stay on as leader even if Republicans’ healthcare plan to dismantle Obamacare fails to pass the chamber later on Friday.

Asked about the bill, which faces opposition from within the party, Trump said to reporters at the White House: “We’ll see what happens.”

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH LIVE: Trump press secretary Sean Spicer holds White House media briefing
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+