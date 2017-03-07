Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump says he never met this Russian billionaire — but their jets keep mysteriously crossing paths

McClatchy Washington Bureau

07 Mar 2017 at 16:11 ET                   
(a katz / Shutterstock.com)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five days before the November election, a Russian billionaire’s jet wheeled to a stop at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Less than 90 minutes later, Donald Trump’s campaign jet arrived on the same tarmac for an afternoon campaign rally in nearby Concord. Who was aboard Dmitry Rybolovlev’s luxurious jet and whether the planes’ near-simultaneous…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Cop who slammed 15-year-old to the ground at school will not face criminal charges
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+