Trump says new trade orders set stage for manufacturing revival
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday directed his administration to review U.S. trade deficits and clamp down on countries that abuse trade rules in two executive orders he said would start a new chapter for U.S. workers and businesses.
“Today I’m signing two executive orders that send this message loud and clear, and that set the stage for a great revival of American manufacturing,” Trump said in the Oval Office.
“We’re going to get these bad trade deals straightened out,” Trump said.
