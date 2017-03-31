Quantcast

Trump says new trade orders set stage for manufacturing revival

Reuters

31 Mar 2017 at 16:49 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks after visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington, U.S., February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday directed his administration to review U.S. trade deficits and clamp down on countries that abuse trade rules in two executive orders he said would start a new chapter for U.S. workers and businesses.

“Today I’m signing two executive orders that send this message loud and clear, and that set the stage for a great revival of American manufacturing,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

“We’re going to get these bad trade deals straightened out,” Trump said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by James Dalgleish)

