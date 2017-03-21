Trump sends lawyers after teen for site where kittens can punch POTUS
A 17-year-old is the target of legal attention by President Donald Trump’s general counsel over a site where kitten paws bat around images of President Trump’s face, according to a report from the New York Observer. As the Observer reports, the site’s creator, named only as Lucy, initially made the site as a way to practice…
