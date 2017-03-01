Quantcast

VIDEO: Trump supporter assaults comedian John Caparulo in California club

International Business Times

01 Mar 2017 at 09:41 ET                   
John Caparulo (Youtube)

An inappropriate joke about Donald Trump sent one supporter over the edge. Comedian John Caparulo was poking fun at the president during a stand-up routine at The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California when a women threw her glass at the comedian mid-show. Caparulo was making a phallic joke about Trump when the incident…

