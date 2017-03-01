VIDEO: Trump supporter assaults comedian John Caparulo in California club
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
An inappropriate joke about Donald Trump sent one supporter over the edge. Comedian John Caparulo was poking fun at the president during a stand-up routine at The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California when a women threw her glass at the comedian mid-show. Caparulo was making a phallic joke about Trump when the incident…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion