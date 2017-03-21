Trump supporter suing bar after being booted for wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ hat
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Trump Supporter Suing Bar over MAGA Hat Incident
A supporter of President Donald Trump—wearing his “Make America Great Again” red ball cap—was allegedly kicked out of a New York City bar for being a fan of the 45th president. Now that man is suing the bar for discrimination, the New York Post reported this week. Greg Piatek, an accountant from Philadelphia, claimed in his…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion