Trump supporter suing bar after being booted for wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ hat

Newsweek

21 Mar 2017 at 21:57 ET                   
Profile view of Donald J Trump, presidential candidate, at the Boca Raton, FL Rally on March 13th, 2016 (Windover Way Photography / Shutterstock.com)

Trump Supporter Suing Bar over MAGA Hat Incident

A supporter of President Donald Trump—wearing his “Make America Great Again” red ball cap—was allegedly kicked out of a New York City bar for being a fan of the 45th president. Now that man is suing the bar for discrimination, the New York Post reported this week. Greg Piatek, an accountant from Philadelphia, claimed in his…

