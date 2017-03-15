Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump supporters apoplectic over federal judge’s halt of ‘Travel Ban 2.0’: ‘Another idiot from Hawaii!’

Erin Corbett

15 Mar 2017 at 19:44 ET                   
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills, Arizona (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Supporters of Donald Trump angrily took to Twitter on Wednesday night to express their outrage after a federal judge in Hawaii blocked the president’s second anti-Muslim travel ban just hours before it was set to go into effect.

The new executive order would temporarily ban the issuance of new visas to people coming from six-Muslim majority countries, and would also halt new refugees from entering the country. But U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson halted the order, the Washington Post reported.

Trump supporters were not happy about the news, suggesting that Hawaii should be banned, and suggesting the judge “should be punished according US Legal Code 4 treason.”

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Florida GOP bill would let out-of-state creationists challenge schools’ science curriculum
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+