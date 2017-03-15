Trump supporters apoplectic over federal judge’s halt of ‘Travel Ban 2.0’: ‘Another idiot from Hawaii!’

Supporters of Donald Trump angrily took to Twitter on Wednesday night to express their outrage after a federal judge in Hawaii blocked the president’s second anti-Muslim travel ban just hours before it was set to go into effect.

The new executive order would temporarily ban the issuance of new visas to people coming from six-Muslim majority countries, and would also halt new refugees from entering the country. But U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson halted the order, the Washington Post reported.

Trump supporters were not happy about the news, suggesting that Hawaii should be banned, and suggesting the judge “should be punished according US Legal Code 4 treason.”

Maybe we should ban Hawaii? #travelban you know what Australia does for immigration they put them on a island away from mainland — Democrat Assassin (@PatroticWatcher) March 15, 2017

@FoxNews lol. What’s their standing? All the people from the Middle East who vacation in Hawaii?? — elizagn (@chachkatheelf) March 15, 2017

The Judge in Hawaii put all Americans again like the snowflake judges with first ban at RISK the judges should give up their protection — ltlnicky55 (@dac5558) March 15, 2017

@TIME Maybe all the illegals should just go to Hawaii — Tracey Pinque (@trpinque) March 15, 2017

@FoxNews Is this a joke? What does a judge in Hawaii know about the security issues on the mainland! Must be a liberal. #DTS — Sandy Van Dyke (@van_dyke2) March 15, 2017

And now, another idiot from Hawaii!!!! PUKE!!!! ABSOLUTE idiot!! Another one!!! #illegalimmigrants #KEEPTHEMOUT — Felippé Cadarzo (@dhjtrader) March 15, 2017

Judge in Hawaii stops Trump’s Travel Pause. Only a filthy POS TRAITOR would do this. He should be punished according US Legal Code 4 treason — Mikel Crisp (@CrispyBeaver) March 15, 2017

Some bullshit Judge in Hawaii decides he has more power than the elected president who actually has that power “just because” #draintheswamp — NonZombie™ ✘ (@NonZomb) March 15, 2017

All refugees should be sent to Hawaii to live in Obama’s old house. Both his moms and grandparents. — Spay&Neuter CNN (@Marc_Smash) March 15, 2017