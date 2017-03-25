Quantcast

Trump switches up his diet

International Business Times

25 Mar 2017 at 12:03 ET                   
Image: Donald Trump gives the thumbs up as he celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a Trump Plaza taco bowl (Twitter.com)

Running for president involves more than shaking hands and kissing babies — candidates also find themselves eating a lot, sampling local cuisine as they try to bond with voters in various states. But now that Donald Trump is firmly installed in the White House, he may have started cleaning up his habits. Steve Mnuchin, the secretary…

