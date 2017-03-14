Trump to cut UN budget by 50%: report
In an already controversial budget proposal scheduled to be unveiled Thursday, President Donald Trump has told the State Department to cut more than 50 percent of funding to United Nations programs. The budget will likely see a 37 percent cut to the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development budgets, Foreign Policy reported. Last week,…
