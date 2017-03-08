Trump to slash budget for Coast Guard, FEMA and TSA
The administration of President Donald Trump is considering budget cuts to Coast Guard, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and other agencies focused on national security threats, according to a draft plan. To fund the $21.6 billion border wall, which is facing funding issues, a draft plan has been created by the Office of Management and Budget…
