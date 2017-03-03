Trump vs. Trump: Alec Baldwin does battle with another impersonator on Twitter

Actors Anthony Atamanuik and Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump (composite image)

Actor Alec Baldwin is fighting with another Donald Trump impersonator on Twitter and there’s orange hair flying EVERYWHERE.

Business Insider entertainment reporter Jason Guerrasio said that the feud was kicked off by remarks Baldwin made in an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” about the possibility of playing his Trump character at the White House Correspondents’ dinner.

Since Pres. Trump announced that he’s boycotting the Apr. 29 event, Baldwin said, “there are people who are lobbying to play Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.”

Kimmel said, “You are not one of those people?”

“Well, I wouldn’t say I’m not lobbying,” Baldwin said. “People would say, ‘Would you do it?’ And there’s a couple of guys on the internet who say, ‘No, please. I’m the only man who should play Trump.’ And there’s a lot of Trump competition sucked into this.”

One Trump impersonator — Anthony Atamanuik, who has played Trump on the Comedy Central show “Midnight” — apparently took that as a personal shot across the bow from Baldwin.

“No one’s lobbying Alec.I think it was @midnight that did that for me. But thank you for the f@%k you on Kimmel.#workfriends,” wrote Atamanuik on Twitter.

Baldwin coolly responded, “You’re welcome.”

“There is a little backstory here,” wrote BI’s Guerrasio. “Atamanuik auditioned for “SNL” and did his Trump impersonation. This was before Baldwin began doing his Trump this season. The first time Baldwin did it, some thought it was very similar to how Atamanuik does his Trump. Baldwin has said in interviews that he did little preparation to come up with his Trump.”

“Midnight” cast member James Adomian jumped into the fray, calling Baldwin “Fatface” and writing, “Anthony Atamanuik auditioned for SNL last year and then they used his audition tape for Alec to rip. Or as it’s known at SNL, a number 4!”

Baldwin — never one to shrink from a Twitter battle — replied, “Oh, James. I’d sue you for this, but the only thing you have is bitterness and obscurity.”

Baldwin has taunted Trump on Twitter on multiple occasions, at one point offering to sing the song “Highway to Hell” by Australian heavy metal pioneers AC/DC at Trump’s inauguration.

Watch Atamanuik’s Trump debate James Adomian as Bernie Sanders, embedded below: