Trump welcomes anti-Muslim activist to White House
Brigitte Gabriel , who founded the anti-Muslim group known as ACT for America, made a visit to the White House Tuesday and called her talks with members of President Donald Trump’s administration “productive.” Gabriel and a colleague were at the White House to “participate in a brief meeting with a member of our legislative staff. The…
