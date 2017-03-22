Quantcast

Trump welcomes anti-Muslim activist to White House

International Business Times

22 Mar 2017 at 12:10 ET                   
Brigitte Gabriel (Pinterest)

Brigitte Gabriel , who founded the anti-Muslim group known as ACT for America, made a visit to the White House Tuesday and called her talks with members of President Donald Trump’s administration “productive.” Gabriel and a colleague were at the White House to “participate in a brief meeting with a member of our legislative staff. The…

